Corpus Christi Mayor set to host first 'We Run This City 5K'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s ‘We Run This City 5K’ is another chance to get some good exercise this weekend.
Saturday is the first 5K run, there will be one every month and it is free.
Mayor Guajardo says the idea behind the run is to promote exercise and living a healthier lifestyle.
"We want to be back to some sense of normalcy and so I think beginning these runs and encouraging people to get out and be healthy is all part of the new norm,” said Guajardo.
Mayor Guajardo says be sure to bring your own water, sunscreen and whatever else you may need. To register for the run, click here.
