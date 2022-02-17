Corpus Christi mayor visits North Beach to discuss issues regarding flooding

President of the North Beach Community Association Barbara Welder, said drainage is one issue that plagues the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some took to the beach for a fun day in the sun, others went to discuss serious city issues.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was a North Beach Thursday evening to discuss flooding and other concerns within the area.

Residents quickly brought their concerns to the table. President of the North Beach Community Association Barbara Welder, said drainage is one issue that plagues the area.

"Our foremost issue is the drainage canal versus the San Pedro Creek project called the linear walk-way," Welder said.

However, flooding is the issue that North Beach residents tend to face the most when residing in the area.

"We've had eight floods in four and a half years," Welder said. "We've been totally isolated and it's not what we want, it's what we need to survive out here. We've been totally for as many as four days at a time."

Guajardo said she wants change to hit the neighborhoods on North Beach just as much as its citizens.

"Very important decisions in the past few years regarding the drainage in North Beach and we really need to continue to move those forward," Guajardo said.

While no big decisions were made Thursday, the City and North Beach community were hopeful for a resolution sooner than later.

