Corpus Christi Mayor takes part in national meeting to discuss the needs of the City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is in our nations capital this week at the National League of Cities meeting.

The organization has been in existence for some 90 years and some 200 cities across the country are part of the group, which is looking to not only strengthen local leadership but to influence federal policy.

"We are here to meet with federal agencies," Guajardo said, "members of Congress and other experts to learn about best practices and using federal investments through, as you've heard the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law."

Guajardo said that President Biden spoke to the group Monday afternoon. She said his message to them was that local leaders are the ones who know their communities needs.

