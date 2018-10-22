Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Michael Hall is one of the five candidates running for Mayor of Corpus Christi.

Hall has called Corpus Christi home for the last four years. He believes a fresh perspective is what this city needs.

"The best thing about not being from here is, is that I'm not in anyone's pocket," Hall said. "I don't owe anyone any favors. I am objectively here to make Corpus Christi a better place for every citizen here."

Hall said he based his decision to run for mayor on two things: 1.) To make sure the city is the best place to raise his six-month-old daughter, and 2.) To make sure city leaders are taking a hard look at how the city spends.

"$904 million is a lot of money," Hall said. "I don't think we need more money. That should be plenty for a city of our size. The problem is, where is it all going and why are we having these issues?"

Infrastructure and debt are two big issues for the City, according to Hall. If elected mayor, he said instead of focusing on increasing revenue, he would focus on reducing budget spending.

"We need to tackle what's wrong with the city instead of trying to put a band aid on the problem by just getting more money to cover our issues," Hall said. "We need to fix this problem of overspending. Cut the over spending. Make a nice lean government like we are supposed to have, and ensure that every tax dollar that you pay out of your own pocket goes to fix the community you live in."

When it comes to what sets him apart from the other candidates, Hall points to his background in engineering. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in electrical and computer engineering from Purdue University.

"I'm a professional engineer in the state of Texas. I'm a project management professional. I joined a company when there was five employees and helped build it to 50," Hall said. "I got two separate billionaires to invest in that company. I have a tremendous track record, especially considering the fact I'm only 28. I've done all of that in a short period of time. Imagine what I could do for the City. I want to bring all of that to the table."

