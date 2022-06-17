Corpus Christi mechanic provides tips to save on gas during high temperatures

Tinting your windows or getting a windshield visor can dramatically reduce the temperature inside your vehicle while it's parked outside in the heat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hot in South Texas, with temperatures pushing a 105-115 heat index and residents looking for ways to cool down.

So when you get inside your vehicle after it's been baking outside, it's normal to want to crank the AC up. However, with gas prices higher than the ever, an auto professional says cranking the AC down some could save you money at the pump.

"I would say at least 10-15% of your fuel is going to your AC. It's putting strain on your motor, the compressor cuts on with the belt, the same belt that you're using but it does put a strain on it," said Rick Cruz, Owner of Rick's Body Shop off of Ayers Street.

If it's a scorcher of a day and you use your vehicle to cool off in between errands, you actually aren't helping yourself or your car.

"If you're just sitting in a parking lot, just with the AC on, trust me you're burning a lot of fuel. A lot more than you would be driving it," Cruz said. "That's the whole key when it comes to that. You just don't want to sit. Plus, it's making your engine overheat because the air is not going through it the way it should. The temperature is gong up more, your oil is getting warmer, your engine is getting warmer and it's going to make your car warmer."

Not only are you wasting gas by being parked somewhere, but if you're on the side of the road, or in sand dunes where there's some dead brush, it can be dangerous to leave your vehicle running.

"Dry grass takes about 500 degrees to ignite, so what you're looking at is your average exhaust system in the car being anywhere at full capacity, heated up at 1,200 to 1,600 degrees," said Rob Silva, a fire captain for ESD #2.

In other words, ingredients for a brutal fire.

"As long as there's some point of contact between the grass and that exhaust of the vehicle, that's where you're going to have a problem," Silva added.

Tinting your windows or getting a windshield visor can dramatically reduce the temperature inside your vehicle while it's parked outside in the heat.

It will also take less work for your vehicle to cool once turned on.

