Corpus Christi mechanic shares tips to prepare your car for summer heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is less than two weeks away, and that means ensuring your car is ready to hit the roads.
Experts have shared some tips to ensure it's running smoothly, even in extreme heat, particularly when it comes to the engine.
3NEWS spoke with Bay Auto Service technician Augie Aguilar, who emphasized several key areas to address when taking care of your vehicle in hot temperatures.
"Make sure you check your fluids, especially if you're going on a trip or anything like that. But, I mean, day to day, just make sure your fluids. Check your oil, check your coolant, check your brake level, brake fluid level," he said.
Aguilar also highlighted the importance of paying attention to the API rating, as it can indicate the recommended type of oil for your car.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sinton survives key ejections, controversy to advance to state
- Lady 'Cats win first state softball title
- Former London ISD teacher who had improper relationship with student rearrested
- Man who allegedly shot, killed woman in Central Texas arrested in Ingleside
- 'Walking the stage' has special meaning for Veterans Memorial High School student
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.