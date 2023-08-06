Corpus Christi mechanic shares tips to prepare your car for summer heat

3NEWS spoke with Bay Auto Service technician Augie Aguilar, who said that there are several things to look at when taking care of your vehicle in hot temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is less than two weeks away, and that means ensuring your car is ready to hit the roads.

Experts have shared some tips to ensure it's running smoothly, even in extreme heat, particularly when it comes to the engine.

3NEWS spoke with Bay Auto Service technician Augie Aguilar, who emphasized several key areas to address when taking care of your vehicle in hot temperatures.

"Make sure you check your fluids, especially if you're going on a trip or anything like that. But, I mean, day to day, just make sure your fluids. Check your oil, check your coolant, check your brake level, brake fluid level," he said.

Aguilar also highlighted the importance of paying attention to the API rating, as it can indicate the recommended type of oil for your car.

