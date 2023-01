Heavenly Gonzalez and Nathan Iruegas welcomed their daughter Kaylani just after 6 a.m. Sunday. The newborn wasn't due until late January.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special New Year's Celebration over at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area Hospital.

