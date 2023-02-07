Corpus Christi Medical Center employees will receive a pay raise and other benefits

The three-year contract is already in effect and will impact operating room technicians, environmental service workers, patient care technicians, and many others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to a new contract, Corpus Christi Medical Center healthcare workers represented by the Healthcare Corporation of America Union can expect a pay increase and other benefits.

Service Employees' International Union - Texas hopes an action like this will help retain sought-after healthcare workers.

The three-year contract is already in effect and will impact new hires as well as current operating room technicians, environmental service workers, patient care technicians, laboratory technicians and many others.

President of Service Employees' International Union - Texas, Elsa Flores cares deeply for healthcare workers' well-being.

"After COVID-19, when many of our healthcare workers were called heroes, Flores said. "They didn't feel like they were being treated like heroes."

Elsa Flores is the President of Services Employees International Union of Texas. She explained, "This contract allows us the ability to be able to show that in Corpus Christi, workers are appreciated and valued, and we want to see them come back to this industry."

Healthcare workers from the Bay Area Medical Center, Doctors Regional and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Heart Hospital will feel the impact of this new contract which includes a wage increase.

"Market analysis, to make sure that they can actually check and see if they're being paid accordingly to the work that they do," Flores said.

The contract also includes doubled on-call pay changing from $1.50 per hour to $3.00 per hour.

"They felt tired, they felt overwhelmed, many of them stressed with the type of the work they did," she said. "We saw a lot of them leaving the field because they thought they couldn't handle it anymore."

Healthcare workers who are members of the union can also expect expansion of bereavement leave to include the siblings of a worker’s spouse, and the guarantee that healthcare costs and premiums will not be increased.

Flores added, "Our goal is to provide the best quality healthcare for our patients and at the same time, workers are feeling heard, because they're the ones who are directly dealing with the patients."

