CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: As of Wednesday, Aug. 7, normal hospital operations have resumed at Corpus Christi Medical Center-Doctor's Regional Hospital and trauma cases are now being accepted at both their Bay Area and Doctor's Regional hospitals.

Some surgical procedures at Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor's Regional Hospital are being diverted to their Bay Area Hospital campus after a recent survey indicated a need for upgrades in their operating rooms.

According to Lisa Robertson, Director of Marketing for Corpus Christi Medical Center, it was determined that upgrades are needed to certain functions in support of their operating rooms in order to provide the highest quality care. She said they will continue to perform surgeries but are rescheduling some procedures and moving them to the Bay Area Hospital campus.

Doctor's Regional Hospital is also temporarily not taking in trauma cases as they make the necessary upgrades.

Robertson said that the upgrades are expected to be completed soon.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

