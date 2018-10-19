Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As weather gets colder and holidays get closer, one local organization is looking for help.

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries said they are in need of coats, especially adult coats in larger sizes, to help those in need as the temperatures drop. They said they have 15 children covered right now because parents tend to take care of their kids first, but the adults are still in need.

The nonprofit said any cold weather wear donation is much appreciated.

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries has five free programs for those in need. They been around since 1982.

For more information on how you can help, visit ccmetro.org.

