Corpus Christi MetroCom in need of dispatch workers

Corpus Christi Police Department MetroCom dispatchers typically answer an average of 50,000 calls per month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When residents call 911, the first responders on the other line are there to make sure residents get the critical help they need during times of emergency.

It can often times be a demanding job.

Dispatchers are in high demand right now as Corpus Christi sees the same challenges so many other MetroComs across the country are facing. A big part of the reason is the stress of the job itself, but it's a job CCPD Deputy Chief Christopher White said can also be rewarding.

Dispatchers are in high demand right now as Corpus Christi sees the same challenges so many other MetroComs across the country are facing. A big part of the reason is the stress of the job itself, but it's a job CCPD Deputy Chief Christopher White said can also be rewarding.

However, while dispatching is a vital role within CCPD, White said that like many other professions, they are struggling to fill roles.

"Like all MetroComs across the nation, we are short staffed," he said.

MetroCom covers a large area, not only handling calls for Corpus Christi, but also for parts of Nueces County, including the cities of Bishop and Driscoll.

"What we do on our side, we take the call in, we have a certain amount of time we have to pick that phone up when it rings. Our policy down here is within one or two rings we got to get that 911 call answered," he said.

MetroCom is also making sure to keep up with new technologies that can serve as an advantage, such as adding texting to their 911 service for those residents who are not able to make a voice call during an emergency situation.

"We've had that for about a year and a half now, we do average about last year we had about 100 and something text messages to 911," he said.

White said the texting option is one not many people know about. The department's 911 call center is also working to integrate what's called the NextGen 911 system, which will allow residents to also send videos and pictures to dispatchers.

"It's essential, because when you think about how people communicate now, it's all cell phone texting, sharing video, whatever it may be that we do now. Nobody picks up their landline and calls, they use a cell phone. So bringing that technology into a MetroCom is essential for us to keep up with the times," he said.

For residents who are interested in becoming a dispatcher, the salary ranges somewhere between $20-25 dollars an hour. Residents can apply on the city's website as well as check out other requirements for the job.

