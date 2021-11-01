Have you seen this missing Corpus Christi teen?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you seen this teen?
Hailey Flores, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in Corpus Christi on Dec. 28. around 8 p.m. She was wearing a red tube top and black shorts and left in an unknown vehicle.
Hailey may be traveling with a juvenile male.
Hailey is 4'11, 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her inner arm that said "Blessed."
If you have any information on Hailey’s whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600.
