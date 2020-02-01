CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi mother has plenty to be thankful for this New Year's Day. She rang in 2020 with an unexpected delivery.

Brenna Eubanks gave birth to the year's first baby in the city, a healthy baby girl. 3News Reporter Bill Churchwell spoke with the proud mom on Wednesday.

The baby girl, named Gianna, wasn't due for another week. Eubanks was at home on Tuesday night, awake thanks to all of the fireworks, when the baby came a little earlier than expected.

"Not how I expected to roll in my new years," Eubanks said.

Eubanks is now resting comfortably at Christus Spohn South Hospital.

"The way she came in, it was self-empowering," Eubanks said. "When you give birth at home, alone, by yourself."

You read that right -- baby Gianna was born at 4:28 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at home. Eubanks had no idea she was actually in labor.

"I was going to take a hot bath after a long stressful day," Eubanks said. "The next thing I knew, the cramp came a little more. I stood up to call somebody because I was home alone. The next thing you know, my water broke."

Two minutes later, a healthy baby girl was born. Gianna was 20 inches long and weighed seven pounds, five ounces.

"My three-year-old was asleep and I was accompanied by my dog and two cats," Eubanks said. "They watched the whole thing."

She quickly called 911.

"EMS, they said 'Thanks for doing the hard part,'" Eubanks said.

Gianna arrived to the hospital by ambulance in a silver bag to keep her warm. She is Eubanks' third child, and get this -- all three of them are holiday babies!

"My son is a Christmas baby and my other daughter is a Valentine's Day baby," Eubanks said.

She is now thankful for her newest bundle of joy, and wants nothing short of the very best for her.

"Just to be healthy and make sure everything is okay, and take life one day at a time," Eubanks said. "The next thing you know they are in kindergarten and grow up quickly."

A new year and a new beginning for mom and baby, kicking off the decade with a new sense of pride.

"I'm human and I'm alive," Eubanks said. "I am woman. Hear me roar!"