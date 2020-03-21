CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids across the nation are out of school for their safety amid the COVID-19 coronavirus, and one Corpus Christi mom wants to remind others they are not alone.

With still no confirmation as to when school will pick back up, parents are forced to bridge parenting and teaching.

Elisabeth Tabor is the owner of the Corpus Christi Moms Blog and has a seven-year-old and a 13-year-old. She said the blog is to lend a hand to all moms that need it, especially now.

"As parents we have to figure out how to teach middle school math again. It's been a long time since I took a math class and 30 minutes ago I was sitting at the computer with my son as he's looking through math homework and he's just struggling, and I'm struggling to help him," Tabor said. "When it starts getting hard and it starts getting frustrating, when you're frustrated with your kid or your kid is frustrated with you, take a pause take a break."

You can check out the Corpus Christi Moms Blog here.

