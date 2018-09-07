CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Tres Mackey passed away five years ago when his plane crashed over Kyrgyzstan

It's a day that's forever engraved in Megan Mackey's mind. May 3rd, 2013, the day she received devastating news.

"Well he went on deployment and maybe he was gone for two weeks and then I got a knock on the door," she remembered.

The mother of two learned her husband Tres, an Air Force Pilot, had gone missing after his plane crashed over the Kyrgyzstan mountains.

"I didn't find out that he was for sure deceased really until Mother's Day through DNA testing," Megan said.

Megan said it took time to find two of Tres's prized possessions which were scattered among the plane remains.

"They found his dog tags and his wedding band."

Five years later, those two keepsakes have remained in Megan's purse. However, on Saturday July 7th, Megan's purse was stolen out of her truck as she was putting lawn equipment away. She said when she returned to her front yard, she noticed her truck's door ajar.

"I ran to the front door and was like 'Payton can you check if my purse was inside?' So I went back to the truck and I searched the truck, then I threw my house a part pretty much trying to find it," Megan recalled.

But to no avail, the purse was nowhere to be found; the same purse with Tres's dog tags and wedding band. Megan said just as her wounds from the loss of her husband began to heal, they were reopened.

"I thought the worst was loosing him, I don't even have a piece of him of what he had with him," she cried.

The tags and band themselves have little monetary value, but to Megan and her two children, the sentimental value is why they need them back.

"You can mail it to me you can drop it off, like you know, when no one's looking I don't care, I just want that back, you can keep all the valuables," Megan explained.

Megan planned on giving the keepsakes to her daughter Patyon when she got older and just wants the items returned safe and sound, no questions asked.

"There's decency in everyone, so find that piece and take it and bring it back."

Megan did file a police report with CCPD, if you have any information call (361) 886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII