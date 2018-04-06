For any music lovers, the Corpus Christi Municipal Band kicked off their series of free summer concerts Sunday night.

This is the 67th consecutive summer performance season for the band.

Sunday's first performance at the Del Mar East campus delighted audiences with a variety of tunes, ranging from marches and pops to light classical music and show melodies.

The band will be playing every Sunday throughout the season.

