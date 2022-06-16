Man wanted for Corpus Christi nightclub murder arrested in Miami-Dade County

Emmanuel Vergara-Cavedo, aka "Lips,” was wanted for the murder of Nosbel Galvez Rondon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man wanted for the Corpus Christi murder of Nosbel Galvez Rondon was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida, officials said.

Rondon was shot and killed on April 9 at La K-Tri-Na Nightclub on S. Padre Island Drive. Authorities with the Corpus Christi Police Department charged Emmanuel Vergara-Cavedo, aka "Lips,” with murder.

U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force was asked to help find Vergara-Cavedo.

On Wednesday, June 15, Vergara-Cavedo was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a trailer park in Miami-Dade County, officials said in a news release.

Vergara-Cavedo is currently in custody awaiting extradition back to Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.