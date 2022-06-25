Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosts STEM day for kids

Volunteer Sai Varshini Chinnasani was excited to give younger kids a chance to learn about the STEM field and maybe one day make a career out of it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids who love science and math showed up to the Museum of Science and History, Saturday, for all things STEM!

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, all of which were not in short supply during the museum's special STEM day activities.

Collegiate High School sophomore Sai Varshini Chinnasani was one of forty volunteers from the school who helped run the event.

"STEM is like, the world. For example, climate change and different things, STEM is what's going to fix these problems," Chinnasani explained. "So, becoming a scientist or a doctor, or any person in general, it doesn't matter what field you go into, you need to know about STEM because it's going to be a part of your daily life."

Chinnasani is part of Del Mar's Early College Robotics Program for high school students. She was excited to give younger kids a chance to learn about the STEM field and maybe one day make a career out of it.

