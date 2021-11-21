Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History now a Purple Heart Entity

Many veterans were in attendance in what became a touching tribute to those who served and those will walk through the museum doors, in the future.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veteran’s Day has passed, but the recognition for these veterans hasn’t.

“We’re doing a big push right now to let our Veteran community know that we’re here and that we exist,” Skyler Barker said. “A lot of them don’t even know that we’re here.”

Barker is the Junior Vice Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart. His chapter - named for fallen soldiers Andy Alaniz and Roger Valentine - was part of a special presentation this weekend at Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. The result: the museum is now a Purple Heart Entity.

“We’re actually making the museum a Purple Heart museum, and with that, from here on out, they’re going to be offering free admission to Purple Heart recipients and their families,” Barker said.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performed for the military community in attendance. Andy Alaniz’s mother and other veterans were in attendance in what became a touching tribute to those who served. Barker hopes this is the start of many more moments like this.

“Prior to coming here, we have a person that just caught wind of it through our new website and social media,” Barker said. “I just recently moved to Corpus and that’s awesome that we’re reaching out and starting to get people involved and making those connections. And actually, being able to physically be with each other, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

That feeling was evident as the museum welcomed the military community with open arms. Just another way for Corpus Christi to show its never-ending appreciation for the military community.

For more information, he invites people to find his chapter on social media and their new website, here.

