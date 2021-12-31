Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosts annual 'Noon' Year's Eve Bash

Just around 4,000 balloons were released, with candy and numerous other prized inside. One child adding that the popping of the balloons added to the excitement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the new year less than 24 hours away, many Coastal Bend residents are beginning to celebrate the occasion.

The Corpus Christi Christi Museum of Science and History held their annual Noon Year's Eve Bash this Friday. Many excited kids waited for the special balloon drop that took place at the museum around noon.

Museum President and CEO Carol Rhetmeyer said that the event was all about family getting to celebrate today.

"All the balloons are going to drop, we've got prizes in them," Rhetmeyer said. "We've got all sorts of activities going on, because it's the time for the kids. Adults are tonight, the kids get to celebrate too, so this is all about the family and celebrating together."

The adults weren't the only ones impressed with the creativity of the event. The children were in awe of the various prizes found within the balloons once they descended from the air.

"It was really exciting. You got to see a variety of different things in the balloons and you got to pop them when was really fun," said event attendee Eva.

Just around 4,000 balloons were released, with candy and numerous other prizes inside. One child even adding that the popping of the balloons added to the excitement.

"The balloons are so loud that they could even make me cover my ears," said event attendee Lela.

Once the balloon drop came to a close the children were invited to head outside to catch a glimpse of science up close and personal with an explosion of liquid nitrogen. Between the science demonstration, and balloon filled prizes, many children who attended the event left with a love of science and appreciation for the end of the year.

"What's made today so fun is I got to play on the playground for a long time, then I got to pop balloons with candy in them," said event attendee Charlie.

