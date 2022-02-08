Corpus Christi NAACP helps student fund their education with scholarships

The awards are aimed to help students who are disadvantaged or low income. More than $12,000 in scholarships were awarded.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday night the NACCP helped a few lucky students with some of their college expenses.

Of the scholarships, four were for college bound students and one was for a student who wanted to finish their GED.

The awards are aimed to help students who are disadvantaged or low income. More than $12,000 in scholarships were awarded.

The scholarships were also part of a contest held back in June.

"Our celebration of Juneteenth, which we held on June. 30, was a poster contest for all grade levels. They were to express themselves as to what Juneteenth meant to them. So we had from kinder all the way up to college grads," said NAACP board member Tyron Oliver.

More scholarships are expected to be awarded in December, ahead of the spring semester.

Residents who want to enter must become members of the NAACP and fill out an application for a scholarship.

