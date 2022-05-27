Corpus Christi NAACP to hold prayer vigil to honor lives lost in Uvalde, Buffalo

Jeremy Coleman, President of the local chapter, told 3News that it's just one, but powerful way the community can come together in showing their support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking ahead to next Tuesday, the Corpus Christi NAACP Chapter will hold a prayer vigil in honor of the lives lost both in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo, new York earlier this month.

It's happening at the Solid Rock Church on Ayers Street. That will be from 6-to-7 p.m. The candle light vigil will be open to the public

"Just to bring the whole community together actually lighting candles, reflecting on it and we're going to issue a call to action towards the end of that prayer vigil," Coleman said.

He added, that policy holders and elected officials need to see what is going on.

