Corpus Christi names Interim Assistant Chief of Police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni appointed a new Interim Police Chief for the city after Police Chief Mike Markle announced he will retire on May 2.

After 31 years of service to the city, Markle accepted a job in the private sector. He had been working with city leaders to find an interim.

Stepping in is Assistant Chief of Police David Blackmon as the Interim Police Chief which will be effective May 3, city leaders announced.

Chief Blackmon joined CCPD in 1989 and has over 32 years of police experience with 11 of those years being in leadership roles.

Prior leadership roles

Field Training Officer

Lieutenant of the Narcotics Investigations Division

Captain over the Code Enforcement Division

Deputy Chief over the Operations Division.

He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police in April 2018 and currently oversees the Operations Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, and the Animal Care Services Division.

Chief Blackmon is a veteran of the United States Army. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University and a Master of Criminal Justice degree from Lamar University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

