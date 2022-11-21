Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
According to a press release from Gov. Abbott's Office, the announcement follows the departure of Abbott's Chief of Staff of over five years, Luis Saenz.
"As Chief of Staff, Gardner Pate's remarkable wealth of knowledge, unparalleled Capitol experience, and devotion to the State of Texas will strengthen our efforts to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family," said Governor Abbott. "Luis Saenz has been an invaluable part of my team for the past five years, and I am grateful for his exceptional leadership and for his tireless service to all Texans. Working side by side through times of crisis as well as the daily responsibilities of state leadership, I am proud of the work Luis and I have been able to achieve for the people of our great state."
Pate previously served as deputy chief of staff for Abbott's office before joining the governor's re-election campaign as Campaign Chairman, according to the release.
Pate is a proud native of Corpus Christi and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.