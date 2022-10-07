Corpus Christi native Jose Treviño is now a Major League All-Star

The Yankees catcher and St. John Paul II graduate is the first Corpus Christi product since King High School's Burt Hooton to be named an All-Star.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Jose Treviño has been named a reserve for the American League All-Star team.



The Yankees organization sat Treviño down to deliver the good news, saying that one of the reasons they're in the position they are currently, is because of him.

"Jose you're an All-Star, and you 100% deserve this. You've been so good in every way," a member of the organization said.

Treviño was delighted to hear the news he had no idea was coming. "If you would have told me a year ago, I wouldn't have believed you," he shared.

Yankee's organization told him he was "just getting started."

From the Coastal Bend, congratulations Jose!

