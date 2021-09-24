Corpus Christi native missing, last seen near La Porte on Sept. 1

LA PORTE, Texas — A 36-year-old woman originally from Corpus Christi is missing and has not been seen since Sept. 1.
Family members of Josefa Vela said she was last seen leaving her home in La Porte, TX driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plates MCW6430.
Family members in Corpus Christi said Vela has five children that are waiting for her to come home.
If you have any information about Vela's disappearance, call the La Porte Police Department at (281) 471-3811.
