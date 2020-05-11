Corpus Christi native stands watch aboard USS Ronald Reagan

A Corpus Christi native is serving her country aboard USS Ronald Reagan.
Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Paula Tobon was tasked with standing watch in the pilothouse of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Keen Sword 21.
KS21 is a joint-bilateral field training exercise involving U. S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) personnel and is designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness.
This year, KS21 demonstrated a noteworthy milestone for Japan-U.S. military relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-Japan mutual security treaty.
The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice, Navy officials said.
