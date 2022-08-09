Corpus Christi resident was on vacation in London when news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Local restaurant owner Ryan Rios was doing a tour of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. When he left, he noticed a large media presence outside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident took a front seat to history Thursday morning as he videoed what he saw at Buckingham Palace.

Local restaurant owner Ryan Rios was doing a tour of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. When he left, he noticed a large media presence outside.

'I'm in the middle of London right now, in front of Buckingham Palace. As you can see the crowds have started to gather outside to pay their respects for Queen Elizabeth," Rios said. "People are dropping flowers, candles and cards for the Queen.

A short time later he'd learn that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

