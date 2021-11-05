Corpus Christi native, West Point cadet and Stanford graduate student Kalista Schauer selected as Knight-Hennessy Scholar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native and West Point Cadet Kalista Schauer is making her mark on the world of physics. Schauer received one of higher education's most distinguished honors when she was recently selected as a Stanford University Knight-Hennessy Scholar.
The Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program, the largest fully endowed scholarship program in the world, is designed to build a diverse community of Stanford graduate students dedicated to finding creative solutions to the world's greatest challenges.
The program annually identifies a group of up to 100 high-achieving students from around the world with demonstrated leadership and civic commitment to receive full funding to pursue a wide-ranging graduate education at Stanford, with the goal of developing a new generation of global leaders.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of Cadet Schauer,” said Dean of the Academic Board-West Point Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb. “This most recent announcement of Cadet Schauer as a Knight-Hennessey recipient and a Goldwater scholar earlier this spring is an acknowledgment of her character, intellect, and accomplishments over the last four years. We’re proud that this bright young leader will continue to advance her academic studies at Stanford as an Army officer and strengthen partnerships through her involvement and contributions to this world-class institution.”
A statement from West Point said Schauer has worked on numerous research projects spanning quantum field theory, photonics, and quantum optics. She has been published in the Journal of Undergraduate Physics twice for her papers “Optical Buffering in a Bottle Microresonator” and “Quantum Inequalities and Particle Creation in the Presence of an External, Time Dependent Mamaev Trunov Potential”.
She has interned at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on the MiniCarb satellite development team and at Los Alamos National Laboratory on the Curiosity Rover team.
Additionally, Schauer serves on the West Point Brigade Trust team for sexual assault and harassment prevention and has served as the Debate Team captain for over two years.
After West Point, Schauer will pursue a master’s degree at Stanford University in Applied Physics and hopes to work on the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory project, researching quantum optics, materials science, and gravitational waves.
