Corpus Christi native, West Point cadet and Stanford graduate student Kalista Schauer selected as Knight-Hennessy Scholar

The program annually identifies a group of up to 100 high-achieving students from around the world with demonstrated leadership and civic commitment to receive full funding to pursue a wide-ranging graduate education at Stanford, with the goal of developing a new generation of global leaders.



“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of Cadet Schauer,” said Dean of the Academic Board-West Point Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb. “This most recent announcement of Cadet Schauer as a Knight-Hennessey recipient and a Goldwater scholar earlier this spring is an acknowledgment of her character, intellect, and accomplishments over the last four years. We’re proud that this bright young leader will continue to advance her academic studies at Stanford as an Army officer and strengthen partnerships through her involvement and contributions to this world-class institution.”



A statement from West Point said Schauer has worked on numerous research projects spanning quantum field theory, photonics, and quantum optics. She has been published in the Journal of Undergraduate Physics twice for her papers “Optical Buffering in a Bottle Microresonator” and “Quantum Inequalities and Particle Creation in the Presence of an External, Time Dependent Mamaev Trunov Potential”.