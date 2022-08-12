Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season

Nate Gomez founded the community project called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your children thinking about giving back to others this holiday season -- one nine-year-old is leading the way.

This Saturday, residents can bring their family to Funtrackers along with a gift donation. The donation will go toward helping CASA of the Coastal Bend provide Christmas presents for foster children.

Gomez told 3NEWS that his wish this holiday season is to make sure that everyone else is happy.

"People don't have what we have. So I want people to have that chance to feel like we do, that they're loved and we're loved," he said.

Gomez told 3NEWS there will be special guests at the event. Santa Claus and the Grinch will both be available for photos.

