Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort.

Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.

"Some of the older homes are okay but I like to see new people come in," Tapia said.

The two homes, both two-story, are a new effort by Thanksgiving Homes to better utilize the 25 foot wide lots without combining lots for a bigger home. Gary Allsup, CEO of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority and head of Thanksgiving Homes, said they have been building single story homes all around the city.

"There's a lot of jobs coming to town. There's people who are wanting a bigger house and people who want a smaller house," Allsup said.

He added that the homes include all major kitchen appliances and even washer and dryer hookups. He said his team designed these homes to be attractive to families.

The one for sale starts at more than $186,000.

"It is affordable in today's world. When we start comparing it to just a house on the market, it is much less than, I think our typical house is approaching $280,000," Allsup said.

According to Allsup, the program is a cost neutral program with no taxpayer dollars used.

"That's actually one of the things we're really proud of is that this is self sustaining, it's not based on whether we get a grant or we don't get a grant. It will work forever," Allsup said.

For more information on the rentals, residents can contact Thanksgiving Homes on their website.

