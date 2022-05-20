Corpus Christi nonprofit speaks out against Title 42 being extended

RAICES of Corpus Christi said they will continue to help children who are stuck in the U.S. away from their parents under Title 42.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The police known as Title 42 that was set to expire Monday will now remain in place.

This comes after a federal judge in Louisiana had blocked a plan by the Biden administration to lift pandemic related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border.

Natalia Trotter with Raices of Corpus Christi, a refugee and immigrant help-center, said they believe Title 42 has been used more as an immigration policy.

"We've seen the whole country open up but this remain in place," Trotter said.

In the meantime, her office has been helping with humanitarian exemption requests. It's something Trotter said will likely continue even if Title 42 ends because of the amount of families that have been separated.

"People are stuck in on the Mexican side. So we've been working hard to provide those humanitarian exemptions and reunify families in the United States," Trotter said.

According to Trotter, while understanding that the public is still dealing with the ramifications of COVID-19, she feels the policy hasn't worked as it was initially intended to.

"Unfortunately, Title 42 has been directed specifically at the Mexican border and and so we see black and brown migrants that are returned to Mexico," Trotter said. "And yet people from other countries, perhaps that have access to visas are able to come in through planes. And so we see that disparity of treatments in terms of how Title 42 was used."

State senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa said the country needs a policy to address both sides of the issue.

"We don't have the resources in place yet to be able to process and handle and they knit those so migrants do qualify for asylum," Hinojosa said. "We'll need some immigration reform Congress to rule and compromise and get this issue resolved."

