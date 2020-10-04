CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials are joining representatives from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for a news conference at 3 p.m. to announce a new task force focused on the local effects of COVID-19.

The task force will develop prediction modeling of the pandemic's impact on the Coastal Bend. The goal will be to predict the number of cases and how they will impact hospitals depending on the mitigation measures we have in place.

