Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District holding COVID-19 virtual town hall

It all starts at 7 tonight and anyone can watch. However, if you would like to ask a specific question, you need to register by 6 pm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is bringing together a group of COVID-19 vaccine experts tonight. Their hope is to be able to speak to some of the concerns still out there regarding the shot, and also correct some of the misinformation that continues to be shared.

By now, their faces have become familiar.

They are the Corpus Christi and Nueces County medical professionals who have not only been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have also been front and center in providing information, answering questions and, in some cases, allaying fear.

Tonight, 10 of them will try to do so once again.

The City-County Health District will be hosting an “Ask the Experts” Virtual Town Hall. Think of it as a time to fill-in-the-blanks.

The purpose is to try to address real concerns some may still have about the COVID vaccine. And if social media posts alone are any indication, there are many questions that need answers based in fact, rather than rumor and speculation.

Now that the vaccine has been widely available for several months, some are wondering:

Is it still considered to be as safe as it was thought to be early on?

Which vaccine is proving to be the most effective against the Coronavirus?

What about those booster shots – do I really need one and does it matter which one?

And, can’t we survive this pandemic just as well without having to inoculate our children?

And that is just a sampling of the topics expected to be addressed – all driven by the community.

The Virtual Town Hall will be available via live stream on the City of Corpus Christi’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

It all starts at 7 tonight and anyone can watch. However, if you would like to ask a specific question, you need to register by 6 pm. An easy way to do that is to simply go to https://www.cctexas.com and click on the Town Hall link.

Panel participants include:

Annette Rodriguez, Director, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District

Luis Wilmot, Assistant Director, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District

Dr. Moriam Ojelade, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District

Denzel Otokunrin, Epidemiologist and Public Health Administrator, Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District

Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni, Local Health Authority, Nueces County Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Kim Onufrak, Clinical Director and Alternate Local Health Authority of Nueces County

Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, Christus Spohn Health System

Dr. Mary Peterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operation Officer, Driscoll Health System

Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of Infectious Disease, Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Dr. Dean H. Hommer, Chief Medical Officer, Corpus Christi Medical Center

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.