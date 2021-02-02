City-County Health District vaccinates 500 people in under two hours at first American Bank Center clinic

The vaccine clinic was the first offered at the American Bank Center, and the first to require appointments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It took a little over an hour and a half to process and vaccinate 500 Phase 1A and 1B residents during this morning’s first inside the city vaccination site at the American Bank Center, city officials said.

“Nice job from the police department, the emergency operations center, traffic engineering and American Bank Center General Manager Matt Blasy and his team for all the planning and organization,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

People who pre-registered using the City’s new call center hotline or website began lining up at 6:30 a.m. The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District staff began vaccinating at 8:00 a.m. and the vaccination mini-clinic was complete at 9:32 a.m, officials said.

“Our City - County Health District was able to vaccinate 500 people at our first inside the City of Corpus Christi drive-thru clinic at the American Bank Center,” Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. “On behalf of your City Council, I want to thank all the staff and volunteers for their hard work. More vaccines are on the way and we look forward to serving more people in the future.”

Yesterday, there was an overbooking registration issue caused by a software glitch with the City’s online system. The company resolved the issue and those who were affected will be given the opportunity for a priority vaccination at the next scheduled drive thru. The City said they apologize for the inconvenience.

“This morning's clinic is an important milestone in our effort to expand vaccinations," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "With more sites that can deliver vaccines in volume, we will be able to get more vaccines delivered as they become available. Combined with our direct outreach to the homebound and those with limited mobility, our City-County Public Health team is able to get our most vulnerable vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

The pilot program paid off, officials said, and more vaccination drive-thru clinics will be planned at the American Bank Center in the future.

