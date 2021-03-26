Corpus Christi officer suffers serious injuries after being stabbed by burglary suspect, two other officers hospitalized

The suspect, Henry Garza, 54, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed while attempting to arrest a man during a disturbance overnight, CCPD officials said. The suspect put up a struggle during the arrest and injured two other cops as well.

Henry Garza, 54, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, officials said.

All three officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

It was just before 1 a.m. when officers got the call for a disturbance on the 8900 block of McGloin. The caller stated a neighbor was trying to break into a home.

The struggle ensued as officers arrived and tried to take the Garza into custody.

Garza has been charged with 3 counts of attempted capital murder, resisting arrest and was additionally charged with the attempted burglary.

Garza was also found to have an outstanding warrant for a parole violation and was additionally charged.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.