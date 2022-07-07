Corpus Christi organization receives backlash after announcing upcoming meeting

In a flyer making round through social media, a local teachers union is voicing their disagreement with some of the concepts included.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local chapter of the organization County Citizens Defending Freedom receives backlash after releasing a flyer for their upcoming meeting.

The flyer made its rounds through social media, with many speaking out against the concepts to be discussed in the next meeting.

Colby Wiltse, Executive Director of County Citizens Defending Freedom - Nueces County, presented to Nueces County Commissioners Court Wednesday. He requested that they reconsider a previous agreement with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, which allowed for a certain curriculum to be made available in public libraries.

"If our CCISD S.H.A.C.K. committee was able to realize that the curriculum is not appropriate for children in our schools in our community, then I would hope this body would come to the same conclusion," Wiltse said.

The Christian activist group encourages members to "defend their faith, freedoms and liberties," as stated on their website.

"The material that over sexualizes our minor children makes an enormous impression on both them and their worldviews," said Carrie Moore, who is also a member of the organization and presented at court. "It diminishes the value of how God created them and suppresses their natural inclination to protect that value."

Aside from their presentation however, the organization is receiving backlash after releasing the flyer below. It states the different courses which will be offered to volunteers looking to join their group.

Nancy Vera with the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers spoke against the group and their meeting actions, specifically the one course to teach volunteers how to research and monitor social medias of administration.

"It's bad enough that we're losing teachers in droves. Now this sort of vigilantism is going to do nothing but hurt our children and hurt public education," Vera said.

Vera said she, along with others will be protesting the meeting that is expected to be held Saturday.

"We as the American Federation of Teachers at the state and national level, as well as the local are not going to stand back and watch this happen," Vera said.

3News did reach out to the CCDF group multiple times today and visited their in-person office and was unsuccesful in receiving a response all times.

