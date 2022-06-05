Corpus Christi organizations team up to send supplies to Ukraine

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, they are asking community members to bring any supplies they may have to donate, or even help to organize what they have there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A combination of local organizations worked together to collect supplies to send to those in need in Ukraine.

Driscoll Children's Hospital, The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi, Christus Spohn, and others joined together at Johnstone Supply Company to begin separating what they've collected so far.

Items included wheelchairs, medical supplies, food, blankets, and much more. Driscoll Director of Major Gifts John Hyde said with all of the children in need, they knew they needed to help in some way.

"Spohn Hospital, Driscoll Children's Hospital have contributed a total of 30 pallets of medical supplies. And then individuals all over the city, including nurses and doctors, child life therapists throughout the city have contributed supplies. So we're gathering them and tomorrow we're inviting out the public here to Johnstone Supply." said Hyde.

Once everything is boxed up, it will be taken to a humanitarian group in Houston, who will then ship the supplies off to Ukraine to hopefully aid those in need.

