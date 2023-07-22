Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation hosts job fair to fill seasonal and full-time positions

"It's a great opportunity for us, as well as people that need jobs," Director Robert Dodd said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City's Parks and Recreation department may be able to help those in need of a seasonal or full-time job. Dozens of locals flocked to the Corpus Christi Gym on Cabaniss Parkway to try and land a job with the department.

Director of the department, Robert Dodd was eager to see what applicants had to bring to the table.

"We're excited to offer the opportunity to work for Parks and Rec. It's a great opportunity for us, as well as people that need jobs," Dodd said.

Parks and Rec is looking to fill 160 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Some of those include park technicians, beach and pool lifeguards and even cooks.

Parks and Rec holds these job fairs at least twice a year.

"Right before the summer season and right before the school year starts is when we have a big need for seasonal workers," Dodd explained. "Whether it be our After Hour Kid Power, or our aquatics and beach lifeguards is always a big one we're looking to hire."

The job fair was helpful to people like Amado Lazo, who is set to graduate from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the next few months.

He showed up to the job fair with his resume in hopes of getting a job with the city.

"I've always had a passion for IT. Whether it's a computer or fixing printers for other people," Lazo said.

Lazo has worked for the university in information technology before, but through the job fair, he hopes to have the chance to do even more for Corpus Christi.

"Currently, I'm in the pursuit of an IT career, mainly for system administration or software engineering, anything IT related that I can help my city with," Lazo added.

By the end of the job fair, Parks and Rec was able to offer 29 people positions.

No need to worry if you missed the job fair. Parks and Rec is still looking for folks to fill open positions. For more information on the jobs available, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!