CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new survey shows Corpus Christi slipping among the best city park systems in the country. The Trust for Public Land's 2019 park score index shows Corpus Christi ranking 66th, which is five places lower than last year's score.

The survey says our slip is due to improvements in other cities' parks rather than any changes to the local park system.

The City of Corpus Christi also received strong marks for playground access offering 4.3 playgrounds per 10,000 residents. Also, 75-percent of city residents are within a 10-minute walk of a park.

The survey also points out that the City's ranking didn't improve because of below-average marks for park acreage and park investment.

City council members said they are disappointed.

"I think there's always room for improvement, and these reports are very good for us because we get to be graded. We don't grade. We get to be graded from the outside looking in," Councilwoman Paulette M. Guajardo said

Corpus Christi's score was 72. The top score went to Washington D.C. with a score of almost 84. The lowest was Oklahoma with a score of almost 30.

Below are the lowest and highest scoring cities according to the study:

Highest scoring cities:

1. Washington, DC 83.8

2. Saint Paul, MN 83.2

3. Minneapolis, MN81.8

4 Arlington, VA 81.3

5. Portland, OR 79.7

6. Irvine, CA 79.2

7. San Francisco, CA 79.0

8. Cincinnati, OH 78.3

9. New York, NY 76.0

10. Chicago, IL 75.4

Lowest scoring cities:

90. Lubbock, TX 33.2

91. Baton Rouge, LA 33.0

92. Fresno, CA 31.3

93. Hialeah, FL 31.1

94. Laredo, TX 30.1

95. Mesa, AZ 29.5

96. Charlotte, NC 28.9

97. Oklahoma City 28.6