Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation brings back varsity basketball league

The City Boys and Girls Varsity League was put on pause in recent years because of the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is brining back the City Boys and Girls Varsity League.

The league was put on pause in recent years because of the pandemic.

The six-game season started on Monday and will go through the week of Oct. 8. The city considers the basketball league a "pre-season to the pre-season."

Athletes can gain a better understanding of the game through practice and get the chance to test their skills.

"I love seeing kids get out of their comfort zone and try something new in a recreational environment," said Sergio Gonzalez, Superintendent of recreation for the city. "No pressure, come out, have fun, learn something. Who knows? You might end up loving it like I do. You might find your niche."

Girls will play on Mondays and Saturdays. Boys will play on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The city is also working on a younger basketball league for third through eighth graders.

