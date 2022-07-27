Corpus Christi pawn shops see influx of people needing money due recent inflation

As inflation issues continue, more people are turning to pawn shops hoping to make a quick buck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inflation remains high across the board, pushing people to find different ways to make it by. A local pawn shop with stores in Calallen, Corpus Christi and Portland, said they're seeing more people walk in with things to sell.

"We're ending up with a lot of inventory," said David Larkin, the general manager at Gold 'N Things Pawn.

Larkin has been in the business for about 30 years and he said this is the first time he's seen things "this bad." Over the last six months, Larkin said more people come in to sell for cash versus pawning, or loaning, for a period of time.



"The people that are selling they don't want to sell but they don't see that light. They've kind of given up unfortunately," said Larkin.

From new guns, to tools and jewelry, Larkin said people are bringing in anything with value that they can get their hands on.

"It's tough to turn away somebody but sometimes you do," Larkin said.

With more people selling and not enough people buying, he said they're put in a tough spot sometimes.

"We're just trying to promote sales and make a profit, you know, it's the margin is getting smaller and smaller and smaller," said Larkin.

As the holidays get closer also, Larkin said they'll keep trying to do what they can to help all of those who are looking to sell and make some money.

"Trying to figure out where all the money's gonna come from that we use to buy all this stuff. Just trying to hustle and make sales so that we can have the money to to buy things," Larkin said.

