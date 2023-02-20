Corpus Christi PD's 'good boy,' K9 Primo, set to enjoy retirement

Primo was born in Poland in 2017 and started his career at the CCPD in 2020. He is responsible for over 60 arrests, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is sending congratulations to one of its goodest boys, K9 Primo, as he retires from the force.

Primo was born in Poland in 2017 and started his career at the CCPD in 2020. He is responsible for over 60 arrests with CCPD, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security and has "assisted in taking numerous narcotics off the streets of Corpus Christi," a social media post from the department said.

Primo has also assisted the United States Coast Guard and United States Custom Services on missions on patrol boats in the intercoastal water way, the statement said.