Corpus Christi PD launches 'Choose Your Ride' campaign ahead of holiday weekend

Officials unveiled a half police vehicle, half taxicab as part of the campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving.
Credit: Corpus Christi PD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to "Choose Your Ride." 

Thursday morning, Interim Chief of Police David Blackmon and Mayor Paulette Guajardo unveiled a half police vehicle, half taxicab as part of the campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving.  

The vehicle will be used as a static display to remind our community of the consequences of driving while intoxicated.

CCPD officials said that there are alternatives to drinking and driving, and encourage the use of a designated driver, taxicab, or rideshare so that you may arrive home safely.

