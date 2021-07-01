Corpus Christi PD launches 'Choose Your Ride' campaign ahead of holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to "Choose Your Ride."
Thursday morning, Interim Chief of Police David Blackmon and Mayor Paulette Guajardo unveiled a half police vehicle, half taxicab as part of the campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving.
The vehicle will be used as a static display to remind our community of the consequences of driving while intoxicated.
CCPD officials said that there are alternatives to drinking and driving, and encourage the use of a designated driver, taxicab, or rideshare so that you may arrive home safely.
RELATED: Call this number, not 911, to report illegal fireworks this Fourth of July in Corpus Christi
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.