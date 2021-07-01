Corpus Christi PD launches 'Choose Your Ride' campaign ahead of holiday weekend

Officials unveiled a half police vehicle, half taxicab as part of the campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to "Choose Your Ride."

Thursday morning, Interim Chief of Police David Blackmon and Mayor Paulette Guajardo unveiled a half police vehicle, half taxicab as part of the campaign to discourage people from drinking and driving.

The vehicle will be used as a static display to remind our community of the consequences of driving while intoxicated.

CCPD officials said that there are alternatives to drinking and driving, and encourage the use of a designated driver, taxicab, or rideshare so that you may arrive home safely.

