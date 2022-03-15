Corpus Christi PD searching for information on missing person Toni Moore

Moore, 21, was last heard from Oct. 5, 2021. She is 5 feet 5 inches with brown hair and eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are turning to the public for information on the missing woman, Toni Moore.

Moore, age 29, was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022 by family members. She was last heard from on Oct. 5, 2021.

Moore stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs roughly 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. There's a chance that Moore currently has her hair cut short.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Toni Moore, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

