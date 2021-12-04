Corpus Christi PD names 2020 volunteer of the year: Ms. Delphine Benavides

Ms. Delphine Benavides has been a volunteer with the department for 10 years, working closely with the MetroCom Staff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each year, the Corpus Christi Police Department celebrates one special volunteer by showing their appreciation through recognition and an award.

CCPD said 2020’s Volunteer of the Year is a person who exemplifies what it means to give of oneself.

Ms. Delphine Benavides has been a volunteer with the department for 10 years, working closely with the MetroCom Staff.

"Ms. Delphi brings an energy to MetroCom that is contagious, and her altruism is inspirational," a post from the police department said. "When you enter the admin area of MetroCom, you are immediately greeted with a smile, and conversation if you are lucky enough."

The post continued, "Ms. Delphi, thank you for giving of yourself and your time, while supporting our mission. You are a blessing to this department and the time you share with us is valued and appreciated."

Congratulations to Ms. Delphine and thank you for your service to our community.

