Corpus Christi PD releases FAQs ahead of Spring Break

From bonfires to parking, here is what you need to know to have a nice Spring Break in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said they would like all visitors to our beaches to have a safe and fun time during Spring Break 2021, but there are some rules to be followed.

Below are some of the frequently asked questions and answers.

Spring break 2021 https://t.co/hiRnmEWbHS — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) March 4, 2021

Will there be extra patrolling on roads and beaches?

Yes, Traffic Safety Section and additional Uniform Patrol Officers will be patrolling the beach.

We will also have additional DWI units on patrol.

Beach rules?

No dogs on the beach from Access Road 3 to Zahn Road on the North side of Packery Channel. City Ordinance 10-59 (Abbreviated)

(d) The city manager, or the city manager’s designee, is authorized to prohibit all animals on portions of the beach during specified periods, including, but not limited to, high use periods, such as during spring break, holiday weekends, and special events, and in areas designated as animal free zones.

(e)The city manager, or the city manager’s designee, is authorized to prohibit animals, which are not on a leash, on portions of the beach during high use periods, such as during spring break, holiday weekends, and special events.

No glass bottles.

Speed limit is 15 mph and all traffic laws apply on the beach.

Will you be able to build fires and if so where?

Yes, but the size will be restricted to 3x3x3.

No palettes will be allowed on the beach.

Parking on the beach, will you need special permits?

Yes, permits can be purchased at most beach entrances and at convenience stores.

Is drinking alcohol allowed on the beach?

Yes, but you must be of legal drinking age.

No glass bottles are allowed.

Any road closures?

No, but there will be an emergency lane for emergency vehicles.

Traffic Section will be directing traffic as required by congestion.

"We want everyone to enjoy their Spring Break, but please do it responsibly and safely," department officials said.

