Remembering Lt. Stuart Alexander on the 13th anniversary of his line-of-duty death

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to take a moment today to remember one of their fallen heroes, Lt. Stuart Alexander.

Alexander was the 12th CCPD officer to die in the line-of-duty while serving and protecting Corpus Christi citizens, officials with the department said.

Lt. Stuart J. Alexander was intentionally hit by a fleeing felon during a vehicle pursuit while deploying road spikes along SH 358 near Agnes St on March 11, 2009, officials said.

The crime spree began after officers pulled the suspect over for traffic violation. The suspect assaulted the officer before fleeing in his car. The suspect then used his vehicle as a weapon against responding officers by ramming several pursuing patrol vehicles, officials said.

The vehicle pursuit continued for several miles before Lt. Alexander was able to position himself for road spike deployment along SH 358. Lt. Alexander was hit by the suspects vehicle as he stood in the grassy median while deploying road spikes, officials said. The suspect intentionally swerved to hit Lt. Alexander.

The suspect was later arrested after being shot by responding officers while he continued to use his vehicle as a weapon against officers to escape capture.

Lt. Alexander was 47 years old, a 20 year veteran of the Department and is survived by his wife, Vicky; his son Ben; and three grandchildren.

"May God find peace for Stuart, his family and the entire CCPD family at this difficult time," officials said in a post.

