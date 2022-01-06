Street racing, speed being investigated as factors in deadly crash involving students

Investigators have been reconstructing the accident scene but a full report may take weeks to be released, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Street racing and speed may have been a contributing factor in the deadly accident involving Ray High School students on Tuesday, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said Wednesday.

Traffic investigators have been working to reconstruct the accident, marking tire patterns on the road and other damaged areas at the scene. A full report could take weeks to be finalized, officials said.

Two Ray High School students, Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18, were killed and two others are hospitalized after the accident that happened as the group was leaving graduation rehearsal on Tuesday.

The conditions of the two students that are hospitalized are unknown. The students were all set to graduate from Ray High School on Friday. Two chairs will be reserved for the students that lost their lives.

"In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students, chairs will be reserved in the late Texans’ honor," a statement from CCISD said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo shared that there will be a candlelight vigil for the students at Heritage Park on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Condolences from across the Coastal Bend have poured in for the students' families and friends.

"Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Ray High School Principal Roxanne Cuevas. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

