Police: Tripod mistaken for gun at Mann St. building, no threat exists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments this morning at an office building on the 400 block on Mann St. as police received reports of a man with a gun on the property.
No gunman was found. Police said a man was carrying a tripod in the area that was mistaken for a gun.
Corpus Christi police still went floor by floor, searching the entire building.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. We will post updates here as they are received.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Orange Grove HS, City of Alice to host blood drives to support Uvalde community
- Robstown ISD introduces new app to help prevent potential campus threats before they happen
- When to say no: Gun Shops do not have to sell you a gun if they don't want to
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD's 'Guardian Program' helping to deter possible threats
- 'Not a real solution': Gov. Abbott dismisses tougher gun laws following Uvalde shooting
- H-E-B donating $500,000 to Uvalde victims, launching donation campaign
- How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde in mourning after 21 people killed in elementary school attack
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.