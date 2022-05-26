x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Tripod mistaken for gun at Mann St. building, no threat exists

No gunman was found.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments this morning at an office building on the 400 block on Mann St. as police received reports of a man with a gun on the property. 

No gunman was found. Police said a man was carrying a tripod in the area that was mistaken for a gun. 

Corpus Christi police still went floor by floor, searching the entire building. 

We have a crew on the way to the scene. 

This is a breaking news story. We will post updates here as they are received. 

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

More Videos

In Other News

25th Annual Rockport Wine Festival happening Saturday