Police: Tripod mistaken for gun at Mann St. building, no threat exists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments this morning at an office building on the 400 block on Mann St. as police received reports of a man with a gun on the property.

No gunman was found. Police said a man was carrying a tripod in the area that was mistaken for a gun.

Update on call at 400 Mann St.



There was no individual with a gun. Officers contacted the individual was carrying a tripod. Thank you for your patience as our officers worked to ensure your safety. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) May 26, 2022

Corpus Christi police still went floor by floor, searching the entire building.

We have received a report of individual with a gun in the area of 400 Mann St. Officers are actively searching the building and as of now no subject has been located. We will keep you updated. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) May 26, 2022

